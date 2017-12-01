Matt Lauer News: NBC Fires 'Today' Host and At Least Two More Complaints of Sexual Misconduct Filed

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Matt Lauer pauses during a break while filming NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York, U.S., May 3, 2013.

Recent reports have revealed that network NBC has decided to fire "Today" host Matt Lauer after an employee filed a complaint that indicated the disgraced host's inappropriate sexual behavior. Lauer has issued an apology on the matter, but further reports also reveal that the network has received more complaints similar to the first.

According to reports, NBC's chief Andrew Lack revealed that the firing was a decision that came as a result of a complaint that detailed Lauer's sexual misconduct that began during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Lack further revealed that the complaint they received earlier this week was the first of its nature. As such, NBC has stressed that they were in no way aware of Lauer's sexual misconduct despite some conspiracies that the network may have consciously decided to turn a blind eye to the host's direction.

Meanwhile, New York Times has reported that NBC has received two more complaints: one from a former employee who claims that Lauer called her into his office and sexually assaulted her, and another who detailed a similar situation. The former employee recounted that she passed out after Lauer's assault and had to be taken to the nurse. She also stated that she did not want to report it at the time because she felt ashamed of what had transpired.

"I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," Lauer said in the statement that was read on "Today" by his former co-host Savannah Guthrie, as reported by Chicago Tribune. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

In the meantime, Variety has reported that some women have come forward to accuse Matt Lauer of inappropriate sexual behavior and has detailed how some NBC executive chose to ignore the issue. Despite this, NBC contends that it was not aware of Lauer's actions.