Matt Lauer News: Wife Annette Roque Spotted Visiting a Law Firm Without Her Wedding Ring

Reuters/Mike Segar Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, is already preparing for divorce.

Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, was seen visiting a law firm without her wedding ring intact.

Page Six reports that Annette was spotted entering Latham & Watkins, a law firm in Manhattan, New York City. Roque could already be consulting with the law firm on how to get a bigger settlement from her marriage with Lauer if they end up divorcing each other.

Roque is expected to divorce Lauer after he was fired from NBC's "Today" show for allegations of sexual misconduct. If Roque files for divorce, this will already be the second time.

Lauer's wife first filed for divorce in 2006, stating "mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety" as her reasons. However, a source shared that Roque withdrew her filing when Matt set up a post-nuptial contract with additional financial support.

The source added that the post-nuptial agreement will determine how much Roque will receive once she and Lauer get divorced. However, it is suspected that Roque will contest that amount, "given how he has humiliated her," the source said.

While Roque is already preparing for divorce, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Lauer is determined to work on his family.

"His only focus right now is his family. He's with them in the Hamptons and he's working on keeping a low profile while he deals with this tough situation," the insider revealed. However, Annette Roque's father — Henri Roque — said that Annette and Lauer are no longer living together.

"She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out," Henri Roque told The Daily Mail.

Lauer was fired from the NBC network after it was revealed that he is being accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, Variety reports. Those women have come forward and revealed their experiences with the former host, which mostly involved aggressive and unwanted sexual attention.