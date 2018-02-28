Matt Lauer Update: Comedy Writer Nell Scovell Recalls Feeling 'Queasy' After Host's Joke

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Former 'Today' host Matt Lauer

More details about former "Today" host Matt Lauer's alleged inappropriate workplace practices against women continue to emerge.

Three months after the news anchor was fired by NBC due to his reported inappropriate sexual behavior towards an unidentified female employee from the network, comedy writer Nell Scovell recalled a behind-the-scenes encounter with Lauer in 2009 after she declined the network's request for an interview about the article that she wrote on Vanity Fair regarding the gender discrimination on "The Late Show With David Letterman."

In her new book titled "Just the Funny Parts . . . and a Few Hard Truths About Sneaking Into the Hollywood Boys' Club," Scovell recalled the time when Lauer called her personally during that time in an attempt to convince her to reconsider the invitation for an interview on "Today."

Scovell reportedly told Lauer that she was not keen on appearing on TV because she believed that "people want to hear about interns in the bedroom, and I want to talk about gender in the writers' room."

According to Scovell, she told Lauer, "You're OK if I don't discuss Dave sleeping with interns?" which he replied with: "Hey, I couldn't be held to that high standard." This "joke" reportedly made the female writer feel "queasy."

Almost a decade after the incident, Lauer was fired by the network after a female staffer reportedly filed a complaint due to the sexual misconduct that happened while they were covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Other women also reportedly came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and harassment after that.

The veteran host released a statement after his termination from NBC to address the allegations, saying that he was sorry for causing pain for his words and actions.

"As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," Lauer wrote in the statement that was picked up by People.

Lauer has yet to react to the new reports.