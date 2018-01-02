Matt Lauer Update: Disgraced Journalist Welcomed 2018 Away From Wife, Hopes To Land New TV Gig

REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR Disgraced 'The Today Show' host Matt Lauer

Former NBC anchor Matt Lauer welcomed the New Year away his estranged wife Annette Roque, possibly losing any chance he has of saving their marriage. The journalist was recently terminated from the network following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior towards a colleague, actions that he did not deny.

The 60-year old journalist is trying to work things out with his wife after a rocky marriage. However, spending New Years Eve with her seems to be out of the question as Lauer reportedly plans to keep a low profile going into 2018.

"Matt is planning to spend a quiet night in on New Year's Eve, with the kids," according to a source close to the disgraced journalist. "Annette is going to a friend's house for a dinner party, which Matt hasn't been invited to, although he likely wouldn't go even if he had."

The source then went on to claim that Lauer has no desire to attend any social events right now and just wants to let the controversy die down. Lauer also reportedly spent the majority of the holidays on the phone with his manager trying to formulate some kind of career plan going forward.

According to the source, Lauer refuses to believe that his career is over and is confident that he will be able to land another TV gig somewhere out there. However, the same cannot be said for his agent who is unsure whether the journalist can land a gig at all.

Having experienced a rough year, it's unsurprising that both Lauer and Roque would want some peace and quiet. The estranged couple also spent Christmas away from each other only being spotted together while attending their children.

Since the allegations, Lauer has been out of the spotlight and has largely faded amidst more recent celebrity headlines. However, given this recent information, it would be interesting to see how he rebuilds his damaged reputation from the ground up.