Matt Lauer Was In-Denial of His Exit Until Lawyers Were Involved

Reuters/Mike Segar Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, is already preparing for divorce.

Former "Today" co-host Matt Lauer was in denial that he was getting kicked out of the network until lawyers became involved in the situation.

NBC fired Lauer after receiving complaints of the co-host being sexually inappropriate in the workplace. However, sources told Page Six that Lauer denied his fate until lawyers were involved.

When Lauer was being investigated by Variety and other publications over allegations of sexual misconduct, bosses at the NBC network were already questioning him if he had something to confess.

NBC President Noah Oppenheimer and Chairman Andy Lack went to Lauer several times and asked him if there was something they should be worried about. However, Lauer kept lying.

"I am racking my brains, but I can't think of anything," Lauer responded according to the source.

Later on, Lauer became the subject of gossip when speculations spread that he was cheating on his wife, Annette Roque. The rumors identified "Today" contributor Giada De Laurentiis as Lauer's secret affair; however, both parties denied that they had one.

It then came to a point when Lauer admitted to having three "consensual" affairs while working at "Today." But his confession was far from the truth. Sources say that Lauer had much more going on at the network, including "preying on young staffers."

Lauer's demeanor changed when his first accuser, a junior staff member, came forward with lawyers and human resources backing her up. By that time, Lauer had already prepared his legal team as well.

The former "Today" host acted "cocky" and "confident" despite the accusations. But when strong pieces of evidence were raised against him, Lauer became quiet and retreated from arguing. Later on, Lauer was kicked out of NBC by his own pal, Lack.

Even today, Lauer still doesn't accept what happened between him and the network.

"He goes between sadness and acceptance of his fate, to disbelief how it all happened so quickly and how the situation was so out of his control," said the source.

However, Lauer is reportedly angry because he took the fall for all the others who were involved. There are rumors that Lauer is writing a book to expose the others, but this is yet to be confirmed by him or his team.