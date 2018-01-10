Matt Reeves Reveals He's Still Outlining the Script for 'The Batman'

Facebook/batmanvsuperman Shown is a promotional image for last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" featuring Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight.

Batman fans were thrilled with the announcement of a solo "Batman" movie by Matt Reeves, but it looks like they shouldn't expect it to come out anytime soon. While Reeves already has a vision for the film, he recently revealed that the script for the film is still in the planning stages.

Back in February 2017, Reeves confirmed that he would helm a new solo "Batman" movie, which would deliver a "detective version" of the character. He also said that this film would be inspired by the thrillers of Alfred Hitchcock and would feature a Batman that's different from the previous iterations of the character.

While many are excited for Reeves' "The Batman," the filmmaker revealed in a recent podcast with Jeff Goldsmith that he already had the story worked out, but he was still outlining the script for the film. He also revealed during the interview that there's still a lot of work to do before filming can begin. Considering that, fans should not expect the movie to get into production in the near future.

In the process of filmmaking, outlining a script takes some time. It is only after the outlining process that the actual writing takes place, a cast is assembled and the production date is scheduled. Previously, there were rumors that Reeves' "The Batman" would enter production stage sometime in the summer of this year, but considering that a script for the film has yet to be written, that goal looks unattainable.

Before Reeves was confirmed to helm the project, Ben Affleck was initially attached to write, direct and star in "The Batman." As of now, Affleck is still said to star in the film as the titular character, although there are rumors that he might abandon the project altogether in the coming months.

"The Batman" does not have a release date yet.