Matt Reeves Signs Major First Look Deal With Netflix

"Batman" director Matt Reeves has signed a first look deal with Netflix, giving the giant streaming site an exclusive first look at all the feature films that the renowned filmmaker will produce or direct under his own production company, 6th & Idaho.

Before signing the new deal with Netflix, Reeves' banner previously had a first look deal with Fox, where he helmed the reboot of the "Planet of the Apes." Among the A-list filmmaker's most recent works are the "War for the Planet of the Apes" and the solo "Batman" movie.

In a statement last week, Netflix Films head Scott Stuber commended Reeves, saying he's a great addition to their team. "Matt is a fantastic storyteller with a unique vision and his track record speaks for itself. At Netflix, we are partnering with the best filmmakers and know that Matt and his team will bring great initiative films to our global audience. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the Netflix family," he said.

Meanwhile, Reeves stated, "Netflix is at the forefront of a new age in how storytellers are reaching their audience. I am incredibly excited to be working with Scott and our teams to find and create thrilling, character-centered genre stories, and to guide and nurture new filmmaking voices."

News about Netflix's first look deal announcement with Reeves comes a few days after the streaming network greenlit the sequel to David Ayer's fantasy cop drama "Bright." The project was Netflix's first major foray into tentpole filmmaking.

As a filmmaker, Reeves has a wealth of successful projects under his belt, including "Let Me In," "Cloverfield," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Felicity," "Gideon's Crossing and Relativity," and "The Yards." He is set to direct and write Warner Bros.' next major project, the standalone "Batman" movie. His production company, 6th & Idaho, is also currently developing "Mouse Guard" with Fox.