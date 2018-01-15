Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' to Stay Out of DCEU's Current Timeline?

Facebook/batmanvsuperman Shown is a promotional image for last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" featuring Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight.

Details about Matt Reeves' "The Batman" are still scarce, but early rumors suggest that it will stay out of the current DCEU timeline. This means that the upcoming standalone film will be under the new Warner Bros. banner and that Ben Affleck will no longer have anything to do with it.

DC fans have high anticipation for Reeves' upcoming film, especially since it has been a while since a full-blown "Batman" solo movie hit the big screen. The last time that the Caped Crusader was featured in a solo movie was in "The Dark Knight," which rounded out Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy in 2012.

Reports about Reeves' "The Batman" not being in continuity with the recent DCEU outings started with a Batman-on-Film report, which suggests that the "War for the Planet of the Apes" director would like the upcoming film to start with a clean slate and be its own thing. Considering the report is accurate, it's possible that Affleck will also exit the role soon. This has been rumored for the longest time now since Affleck stepped down as director of the project and Reeves announced his plan to start the film's narrative from scratch.

"The Batman" entirely exiting the DCEU banner has been a distinct possibility for years. Previously, Warner Bros. also expressed its interest to explore the possibility of a solo "Batman" film that has nothing to do with the DC Extended Universe. Previously, there were also rumors of a Joker origin movie that would have no connections with the "Man of Steel" and "Justice League" chronology.

As of now, Reeves has not revealed any major detail about "The Batman," so fans should take these reports with a grain of salt. Back in December, the director said he had not yet started writing the script for the film, although he already had a story in mind.