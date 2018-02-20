'Mavericks: Proving Grounds' News: First Teaser for 400-Player Battle Royale Game Released

Automaton While the trailer does not reveal much, Automaton's ambitious "Mavericks: Proving Grounds" seeks to pit 400 players against each other in a grand free for all.

"PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" may be losing some steam as its player count starts to taper off, but there is no denying that it has inspired a new genre, and gamers should expect to see several clones and similar titles to pop up within the coming years. One such project is "Mavericks: Proving Grounds" by UK studio Automata, which will have a battle royale game mode that aims to pit 400 players against each other.

Automata released a new trailer this past weekend that serves as a very short teaser for its upcoming massively multiplayer survival game. The teaser does not say much, all it does is showcase a few shots of the environment with soldiers running the background as the sounds of combat reverberate through the air. It is short, simple, but it at least brings attention to the project's existence.

The game is powered by SpatialOS, a platform developed by Improbable that enables developers to create massive sprawling worlds for video games and other similar simulations. It is with this software that Automata is able to create and sustain a huge map that will, ideally, be able to hold 400 players and perhaps even more in the future.

According to a report by PC Gamer, "Mavericks: Proving Grounds'" final goal is to be a massive multiplayer online (MMO) game that can support up to a thousand players in a single instance and set to release in 2019. But while that is their finish line, they have also decided to create a special 400-player battle royale mode along the way which will, hopefully, be available later this year. This unique game type will take place in a 12-square kilometer map filled with reactive wildlife, dynamic water, and other ambitious environmental details.

More details regarding the game are expected to surface in March as Improbable will make an appearance at this year's Game Developers Conference.