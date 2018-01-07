'Mayans MC' News: When Will the 'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off Air on TV?

Facebook/SonsofAnarchy Cable network FX will premiere "Mayans MC," the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff, to the small screen in 2018.

"Mayans MC," the sequel to the hit television series "Sons of Anarchy," is finally coming.

It has been confirmed that FX has ordered a 10-episode season of "Mayans MC" from creator Kurt Sutter which may be aired later this year. With this being said, "Mayans MC" isn't exactly a big secret as Kurt Sutter himself has already made mention potential sequels to the "Sons of Anarchy" even before the popular show had ended. Now, "Sons of Anarchy" can finally expect a continuation of their favorite story.

Set in the same world as "Sons of Anarchy," "Mayans MC" will be set sometime after the death of Charlie Hunnam's character, Jax Teller, and will feature JD Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a possible new recruit to the Mayans, a club that has been a long rival of the Sons. The series would follow the Mayans motorcycle gang in Northern California and would follow the story of EZ as he hungers for revenge from the cartel as well as desiring respect from the women he loves.

With this being said, fans shouldn't expect much appearance from the original cast of the "Sons of Anarchy" as they may not play a role in the upcoming series. However, "Mayans MC" will also feature a colorful cast including Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Trujillo and Antonio Jaramillo.

"Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style," FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad explained in a statement. "Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James, and this amazing cast, 'Mayans MC' builds on the legacy of 'Sons of Anarchy,' taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can't wait for the world to see," he added.

An exact release date for "Mayans MC" is yet to be revealed; however, it is likely that the new show might debut this Fall.