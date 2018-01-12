'Mayans MC' Premiere Date, News: When Will the 'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-Off Finally Air?

Facebook/SonsofAnarchy The "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC" will begin its run on FX in 2018.

It's no secret that the "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off "Mayans MC" has been picked up by FX, but now, fans are asking about when the show would make its premiere.

When "Sons of Anarchy" ended back in 2014, it is safe to say that the show had left a big hole in the hearts of its viewers. Thankfully, the hole that was left will finally be filled this 2018 once its spin-off show "Mayans MC" airs. Unfortunately, though, fans would have to wait a little while longer since no exact date has been given as to when the show would finally premiere. What they can expect though is that "Mayans MC" is definitely happening this year, about 10 years since "Sons of Anarchy" first started airing back in 2008.

"Mayans MC" would take place in the same universe as "Sons of Anarchy." However, instead of focusing on the motorcycle gang that the fans had grown to love — the Sons — the new show will revolve around the club's rival, the "Mayans MC." For those expecting to see the original "Sons of Anarchy" cast on the new spin-off show, they shouldn't get their hopes up. It is said that the original cast members and their characters would have little to no participation at all in the new show. Instead, "Mayans MC" would revolve around an entirely new cast consisting of colorful individuals.

"Mayans MC" would introduce the character of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, played by JD Pardo, who becomes a prospect for the Mayans MC crew in the California-Mexico border. Once being a gifted son of a Latino family, he now must adjust to his new life as an outlaw after being released from prison.

The new show will run for 10 episodes and is headed by none other than the creator of the "Sons of Anarchy" himself, Kurt Sutter.