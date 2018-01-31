Maz Kanata, Captain Phasma Might Not Appear in 'Star Wars 9'

"Star Wars" official website A promotional still of "Star Wars" character, Captain Phasma

Since they debuted in the "Star Wars" universe, the characters Maz Kanata and Captain Phasma have been two of the most important figures in the franchise. However, new reports suggest that J.J. Abrams does not have plans of including them in the "Star Wars 9" cast.

Maz Kanata and Captain Phasma first appeared in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," where they both played crucial roles in the narrative. They also appeared in the latest installment, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but their previously huge roles were reduced as mere cameos. As "Star Wars 9" provides a conclusion to the current trilogy, fans of the two characters have yet to see if the director will bring them back for the final film.

It can be recalled that in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Maz Kanata got hold of Anakin Skywalker's old blue lightsaber and said that how she was able to do that was a story for another time. Many expected the answers to be revealed in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but the latest installment still didn't give any answers. Now, it looks like J.J. Abrams hasn't really mapped out any answer to these plot holes.

In "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Maz Kanata didn't show up physically. Instead, she was only part of a hologram phone call, providing Finn and Rose with some description of a splicer they needed to get in touch while on Canto Bight. Considering how significantly her role in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" was reduced, it seems possible that "Star Wars 9" might no longer feature the character at all.

Recently, Nyong'o was asked if her character would return to the franchise, and her answer was "I don't know yet. I'll know soon," hinting that as of the moment, she hasn't received a call from Abrams to reprise the role.

Aside from Maz Kanata, Captain Phasma's future in the "Star Wars" franchise is also up in the air. In a separate interview, Gwendoline Christie also revealed that she's not sure if her character will still appear in "Star Wars 9." "In truth, I don't know. And that scares and upsets me because I really want to see this character explored," she said.