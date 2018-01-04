'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Most Talked About 2018 Film in Social Media

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" drew the most buzz on social media in a recent survey. The movie became the most talked about upcoming 2018 film in the last few weeks.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Cast members Kaya Scodelario (L) and Dylan O'Brien from the film "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials", pose for pictures in Beverly Hills, California August 28, 2015.

The final installment of the "Maze Runner" franchise, which stars Dylan O' Brien and opens in Jan. 26, drew almost 53,000 conversations online after the release of a new poster last Dec. 26. It also has over 60,000 new conversations leading up to its opening day. FOX also hyped up the buzz when it offered the first two "Maze Runner" films on its FXNOW app over the holidays.

The survey also logged 37,000 new conversations in the past weeks for "Fifty Shades Freed," which stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan and opens in February. Marvel's "Black Panther," which stars Chadwick Boseman, drew 35,000 new conversations. The film also opens in the next month.

Coming a n at fourth and fifth place in the sun was were "Avengers: Infinity Wars" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Both films won't arrive in theaters until May 2018.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" originally had a 2017 release date. Following O'Brien's injury on the set, however, production moved up to one year later as the actor needed to fully recover from his injuries.

A teaser for the upcoming movie reveals Thomas (O'Brien) leading his group in its escape. The Gladers must break into the Last City and rescue the other youths that, like them, were also experimented on.

The film also stars Kaya Scodelario ("Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), Rosa Salazar ("Alita: Battle Angel"), Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Game of Thrones"), Nathalie Emmanuel ("Game of Thrones") as the Gladers. Patricia Clarkson ("Six Feet Under"), Aiden Gillen ("Game of Thrones"), and Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad") are part of the group that controls the experiments. Walton Goggins ("Justified") joins the final installment that Wes Ball once again directed.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" theatres theaters in the U.S. on Friday, Jan. 26.