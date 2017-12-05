'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' News, Release Date: New Movie Poster Suggests Catastrophe

Facebook/Maze Runner: The Death Cure The third and final "Maze Runner" movie, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has resumed filming and is slated to arrive in February next year.

The first movie poster for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has been released, suggesting that a huge catastrophe is coming. "The Death Cure" is the third and final entry in the "Maze Runner" franchise and is expected to hit theaters early next year.

Released on Friday, the new poster bears the line, "Every Maze Has an End," hinting that an appalling blow will beset the characters in the upcoming film. The poster release is a sign that the production for "The Death Cure" is back on track after hitting some snags in recent months. Previously, it was reported that the production for the film had to be halted after its lead star, Dylan O'Brien, sustained injuries while filming.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is based on the novel of the same name by James Dashner and follows Thomas (O'Brien) as he leads his group of runaway Gladers on their final and riskiest mission yet. The synopsis for the film reveals that in order to save their friends, Thomas and the Gladers should make it into the legendary Last City. However, the break-in won't come easy for them as the Last City is a labyrinth controlled by a WCKD, making it the deadliest maze of all. If they make it out alive, however, the Gladers will be able to get all the answers to the questions they've had in their heads since the first time they arrived in the maze.

Directing the upcoming film is "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials" director Wes Ball. The film also features a powerhouse cast of young adults, including Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Ki Hong Lee, Will Poulter, and Rosa Salazar. The lead group includes Giancarlo Esposito, Aidan Gillen, Barry Pepper, and Patricia Clarkson.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" will arrive in U.K. theaters on Jan. 26, 2018. Fans can expect a new trailer to arrive in the coming weeks.