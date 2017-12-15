The final installment to the "Maze Runner" saga hints of a dying world. Dylan O' Brien returns as Thomas and his character could be the only hope for humanity's survival.

Facebook/MazeRunnerMovie The Gladers regroup and plan out their next steps on "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

The latest "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" trailer that 20th Century FOX released show Thomas leading the Gladers. They try to break through the Last City that the World in Catastrophe: Killzone Department (WCKD) controls.

Unfortunately, this Last City has the most challenging and deadliest maze. If Thomas and the group survive this labyrinth, then they will have the answers to their predicament.

Inside the Last City, the group also discovers other children test subjects that WCKD exploited. Desperation befalls this organization in finding the cure that could rid the world of the virus threatening to wipe out humans.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" was previously set for a February 2017 release in theaters. O'Brien's accident during filming, however, forced production to shut down temporarily in March 2016 while the actor recovered from major injuries.

O'Brien returned to work almost a year later and completed filming "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" in June 2017 with director Wes Ball. The movie also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Kaya Scodelario, Katherine McNamara, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, and Patricia Clarkson.

"I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn't an easy journey back," O'Brien shared. "There was a time there where I didn't know if I would ever do it again and that thought scared me, too," he said of his recovery process, adding that he felt his injuries will saddle him for years.

After much delay, "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" arrives in theaters on Jan. 26, 2018. The film concludes the trilogy adapted from the young adult book that James Dashner wrote and published in 2009. T.S. Nowlin wrote the screenplay for all three films.