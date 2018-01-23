Mazinger Z Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese mecha anime film, “Mazinger Z: Infinity,” slated for a two-night special U.S. screening in February 2018.

Viz Media, in collaboration with entertainment content provider, Fathom Events, is bringing the recently released Japanese mecha anime series "Mazinger Z: Infinity" to the United States for a special two-night screening.

The movie, which has been released in Japan last Jan. 13, picks the story up 10 years from where the 1970s anime series ended. It was produced by Toei Animation to commemorate both the 45th anniversary of the "Mazinger" television series and 50th anniversary of the creator of the source manga Go Nagai's career.

The official synopsis released by Toei Animation reveals the return of the enormous super robot, Mazinger Z, and its pilot, Kouji Kabuto, who has once saved humanity from total annihilation by the evil scientist Doctor Hell and his Underground Empire.

After triumphing over the enemy, it seems that Kouji decided to take after his father and grandfather and become a scientist. However, just when he thinks his piloting days are over, he encounters a gigantic structure that has been buried deep in the bowers of Mt. Fuji. It does not help that this mysterious structure also shows indications of life.

A new threat will then arise, and ten years from his initial feat of saving the world, will Kouji still be willing to take on the role of Mazinger Z's pilot once more for the sake of all mankind?

"Mazinger Z: Infinity" will be screened in select theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 12. Both screenings will feature the anime film in its original Japanese audio with English subtitles. There will be limited quantities of an exclusive "Mazinger Z: Infinity" mini-poster that will be handed out to audiences while supplies last.

Interested fans can go to Fathom Events official site to check out participating theaters in their areas. Tickets can also be booked accordingly through the site.