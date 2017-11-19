'Mazinger Z: Infinity' Release Date, Latest News: Super Robot Anime Film to Hit Theaters in Style

Mazinger Z Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese mecha anime film, “Mazinger Z: Infinity,” slated for release in Japan and North America in 2018.

The long wait will soon be over as the much awaited full-length Japanese mecha anime movie, "Mazinger Z: Infinity," finally hits theaters in Japan and North America in 2018. The movie is also set to treat fans to a couple of other things, including a steel movie card.

Toei Animation has produced the film project to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the "Mazinger" franchise, along with manga creator Go Nagai's 50th year in the field. In-line with this, fans will be able to choose one of three clear files when they reserve their seats as early as this month.

Moreover, steel movie cards will also be made available for the first 1,000 buyers starting Saturday, Dec. 9, at standard Japanese time. Crunchyroll reports that the limited heavyweight ticket cards will mark its bearer as an official card-holding member of the "Mazingers Club."

The upcoming "Mazinger Z" movie picks up 10 years after Mazinger Z pilot, Koji Kabuto, brought an end to Dr. Hell's evil ambitions, and thus returned peace to the world.

Koji has since become a scientist, like his father and grandfather. However, when he encounters a gigantic structure that has been buried deep beneath Mt. Fuji, and that which shows some indications of life, the man, who was once Earth's salvation, will be torn between a major decision that threatens to blur the line between good and evil.

Ichiro Mizuki, who sang the original "Mazinger Z" opening theme, will now be performing a new rendition of the same song for the movie. The ending theme, "The Last Letter," performed by Kouji Kikkawa, has also been previewed in the newly released trailer for the movie.

YouTube/Toei Movie Channel

"Mazinger Z: Infinity" premieres in theaters in Japan on January 13, 2018.

On the other hand, VIZ Media announced during its Anime NYC panel that they have obtained the license to the movie, and will be releasing it in North America sometime in 2018.