McDonald's Holds Valentine's Day Contest to Give Away 'Bling Mac'

International fast-food chain juggernaut McDonald's has created Big Mac-themed jewelry to commemorate the popular and arguably one of the most iconic items on its menu.

McDonald's is calling the jewelry the "Bling Mac," which is a ring with multiple individual pieces that can be stacked together on a person's finger that closely resembles the fast-food chain's iconic burger, and they are giving people a chance to win it for free in a Valentine's Day contest.

According to reports, McDonald's collaborated with jeweler Nadine Ghosn to create each stack of the Big Mac burger and turn them into individual pieces of jewelry. The "Bling Mac," which comes with seven individual parts, is adorned with diamonds to represent the sesame seeds that go with the 18 karat gold buns, brown-colored champagne diamonds that serve as the patties, and sapphires laden with orange hues to represent the iconic burger's secret sauce.

The set of jewelry has been revealed to cost around $12,500, but McDonald's will be granting its loyal customers a chance to win the "Bling Mac" for free. In order to have a chance at owning the "Bling Mac," customers will have to come up with love letters to the different variants, the Big Mac, the Grand Big Mac, and the Big Mac Jr.

The contest was made in anticipation of Valentine's Day, which McDonald's has dubbed "Big Mac Vows." These "Big Mac Vows" are to be submitted on Twitter, and the person who will be able to come up with the most creative entry will win a "Bling Mac." Only one winner will be chosen for this competition, since only one set was made by Ghosn specially for this contest.

Those who are interested in owning the jewelry stack will be able to do so from Feb. 7 until Feb. 14, in time for Valentine's Day.