McDonald's 'Rick and Morty' Szechuan Sauce News: Feb. 22 Podcast to Reveal Condiment's Return

McDonald's Szechuan Sauce has been a popular item since being featured in Adult Swim's "Rick and Morty" cartoon series, and the fast food franchise is grabbing at the chance to sell more. McDonald's is announcing the sauce's return today, Feb. 22.

The fast-food giant went to the extent of making a website just for the Szechuan Sauce craze, called wewantthesauce.com. While the simple site does not refer to "Rick and Morty" in any way, it does list out all the links sauce fans can click to be able to listen to the podcast from Gizmodo and Onion Labs.

McDonald's promises to reveal when the Szechuan Sauce will be back on the menu, as well as the branches they will be available at. The chain also adds that they will also announce how much Szechuan Sauce will be returning like it was a limited edition commodity.

The demand for the sauce did cause some issues in some McDonald's branches, as Polygon recalled. Most of these may have been caused by "Rick and Morty" fans who were chanting inside restaurants, a behavior that series co-creator Justin Roiland was quick to distance himself and Dan Harmon from.

"FYI: We had nothing to do with this McDonald's stuff. Not happy w/how this was handled. Please be cool to the employees it's not their fault," Roiland posted on Twitter in October last year, at the height of the sauce demand.

In the video below, McDonald's shares just how much their Szechuan sauce has become a big deal starting last year, and how many fast food fans out there can listen to an audio clip of just how important the condiment has become as the fast food chain claims. The podcast that they are now pushing out will be available today, Feb. 22.