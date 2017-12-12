McLaren Senna News: The Road-Legal Hypercar That Costs $1 Million

McLaren official website Promotional picture for the McLaren Senna.

Recent reports have revealed that McLaren has debuted a new hypercar that is named after the F1 legend and three-time world champion Ayrton Senna. Dubbed as the McLaren Senna, it is known as one of the most insane road legal hypercars to be made and distributed.

The McLaren Senna is a car like no other: the personification of McLaren's motorsport DNA, legalized or road use but designed and developed from the outset to excel on a circuit," McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt said in a statement, as reported by Business Insider. "Every element of this new Ultimate Series McLaren has an uncompromised performance focus, honed to ensure the purest possible connection between driver and machine and deliver the ultimate track driving experience in the way that only a McLaren can."

Further reports reveal that the 2018 McLaren Senna is built to perform on the track and on the road. As such, its build, power, and design are factors that consider the needs of a driver on a fast-paced track and on a daily commute.

Under the hood, the McLaren Senna is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged M840TR engine, which is capable of churning out 789 horsepower and 590 pounds per feet of torque. The automaker has yet to announce the specifics of the Senna's top speed and capabilities, but fans are expecting them to reveal more information in the coming months leading up to its worldwide debut in March next year. Regardless, the McLaren Senna is going to be offered with a seven-speed, dual clutch transmission.

As a hypercar, the McLaren Senna predictably has doors that open upward. Inside, the driver and their passengers are met with everything they need to be comfortable. Aside from its top of the line build quality and specs, the McLaren Senna is also limited in that only 500 will be made. Unfortunately for fans, each and every one of them has been claimed at $1 million each.