MCU News: What's Next for the Female Characters?

Facebook/Marvel A promotional image for "Avengers: Infinity War"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is on the brink of some massive changes as the release of "Avengers: Infinity War" looms.

While the ensemble movie has all the attention at the moment, it just one of the many projects Marvel Studios has in the pipeline, and the entertainment giant seems to have so much in store as far as female presence is concerned.

Captain America actor Chris Evans recently spilled the beans on a Black Widow movie, which will serve as the second standalone MCU film centered on a female character. The first one will be "Captain Marvel" starring Brie Larson.

With Marvel women getting their own films, fans are starting to wonder if Scarlet Witch could get a solo outing, too. However, Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the character, doubts it will ever happen.

"It's definitely not something I'm pushing, and I don't know if it's something that [Marvel is] going to push either," the actress told Danny Pellegrino on his "Everything Iconic" podcast.

"Paul Bettany and I joked about having a domestic television show on Netflix or something, and it would just be like a house event where Scarlet Witch goes bananas," she went on to say.

Reuters/Stefan Wermuth Cast member Elizabeth Olsen poses at the european premiere of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" at Westfield shopping centre, Shepherds Bush, London April 21, 2015.

Of course, a sitcom with Scarlet Witch and Bettany's Vision is even more unlikely to see the light, but Olsen simply is thankful she still gets to play the character.

"I don't think any of those things are happening. But I'm happy that I'm still around and they still use me well – and that's fine," the star concluded.

Apart from a Scarlet Witch solo movie, another item on the MCU fan wishlist is Hayley Atwell returning as Peggy Carter in the big screen.

The actress first played the character in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and then reprised the role in the TV series, "Agent Carter."

At this point in the MCU, Peggy is already gone. Her funeral was even featured in "Captain America: Civil War," but in the comic book world, the dead rarely stay that way, so when asked by Parade about the possibility of bringing the character back, Atwell said that "anything could happen."

Facebook/AgentCarter Hayley Atwell in the "Agent Carter" series

"It's such a huge world. I do think there's something in the completion of the fact that they're doing their back-to-back Avengers at the moment, which will complete an era, so I can't see how that would be," the actress explained.

"But that's what's remarkable about Marvel is they keep going. Each film tends to further what they're doing, so I wouldn't rule it out," she went on to say.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will mark the beginning of the end of an era. Naturally, Marvel Studios is already plotting the future of MCU, and if there's one thing that executive vice president of physical production Victoria Alonso wants to make sure they will have in the next phase, it will be more female directors.

They just wouldn't go about hiring anyone, though. They want "the best person for the job." Alonso adds that it is not fair to say whether a movie should be directed by a woman or a man, so they wouldn't have a female director because they feel they should.

"I think it has to be a conscious search for the best human, and hopefully, the best human, as we continue to fill out our slate, is half and half," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

From the looks of it, fans of the female characters will have so much to look forward to as a new era for MCU dawns after "Avengers: Infinity War," which opens April 27.