Meat or Vegetables: What's the Christian Choice?
By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist |
Is it God's will that we consume a plant-based diet? Frightening blood test results from my doctor recently prompted me to ponder this question.
My triglycerides were at 961. Normal is considered less than 150. My non-HDL cholesterol was also in the "very high" range at 229, rather than an "optimal" less than 130. Since I want to be alive to meet my grandchildren someday, I decided to begin a mostly plant-based diet.
What does the Bible say?
Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/should-christians-be-vegetarians-214290/