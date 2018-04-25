The Media War on Conservative Voices

For many years I've said that, when it comes to America, I'm more concerned with the absence of light than with the presence of darkness. In the same way, I'm more concerned with our failure to speak freely than with those who are trying to silence us.

This, of course, is not to deny that there is a frontal assault on our most fundamental freedoms. I've witnessed this firsthand and documented it for years.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/free-speech-use-it-or-lose-it.html