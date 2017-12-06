Capcom is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the "Mega Man" series in a big way — first, with a live stream; then, with the announcement of a "Mega Man X" series re-release. The best part for many, however, is the big reveal of "Mega Man 11," coming to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and the PC sometime in late 2018.

The company also released a new trailer announcing the news on YouTube on Monday, Dec. 4, the same date as the "Mega Man" 30th-anniversary live stream. The preview showed one of the powers Mega Man can equip, which lets him conjure blocks of bricks out of thin air to fall on enemies.

Twitter/MegaMan Capcom is bringing 'Mega Man 11' to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Late 2018

This will be the first proper "Mega Man" side-scroller to come in years, since "Mega Man 10" came out in 2010. That's already seven years ago, but Capcom is moving ahead from the retro style of the last game and is going with 3D graphics this time, as Kotaku notes.

Even with 3D graphics, the gameplay remains intact by putting all movement into side-scrolling 3D. This "2.5D" approach also features art that looks like they've been hand-drawn, as The Verge points out.

Capcom has also shown in the trailer some of the new environments, enemies, and a couple of the boss fights that's an expected part of any decent "Mega Man" release. More information is expected to come up over 2018, including the exact release date.

In the same "Mega Man" anniversary live stream, Capcom also announced their "Mega Man Legacy Collection" and "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2" retro bundles for the new consoles, plus a relaunch of all eight "Mega Man X" games for this generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as the PC and Nintendo Switch.

Below is the announcement trailer, which sees Mega Man transform from 8-bit to 2.5D high definition while still keeping the same animation style that fans have come to love over the years.

"Mega Man 11" will be out for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC later next year.