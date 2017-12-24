'Mega Man 11' Update: What Players Can Expect From the Upcoming Game

Twitter/Mega Man/Capcom Capcom is bringing 'Mega Man 11' to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Late 2018

One of the biggest announcements made in the gaming world this month was of the upcoming "Mega Man 11" game. However, its release date is still unknown, which could mean it could take a while before the title is made available. Luckily, Capcom has already dished out a few details that fans can hold on to as they wait for the game's launch.

Earlier this month, Capcom confirmed they were going to release "Mega Man 11." The announcement happened as part of the video game company's celebration for the franchise's 30th anniversary.

In a trailer, developers confirmed that the game would arrive sometime in 2018 with a minute-long preview of "Mega Man 11's" gameplay. As expected, the upcoming main title installment will feature highly improved graphics to match the capacity of current-generation consoles and other gaming platforms.

The same video teaser showed that the game will feature a 2.5-dimensional perspective and will be set in a variety of locations. At one scene, Mega Man was seen jumping around broken bridges and avoiding mobile enemies with an animated version of the Mayan ruins in the background.

Meanwhile, "Mega Man 11" is also likely to adapt previous gameplay features such as the protagonist's ability to change his appearance based on the weapons he will use.

In a previous interview with Game Informer, game artist Yuji Ishihara confirmed that the Blue Bomber will have not just a change in color but also a new physical look. "I thought that seeing an actual visual change would make acquiring a new weapon more exciting. I thought with an extra visual change, people might grow extra attachment to certain weapons," Ishihara said.

A "Mega Man" installment would not be complete without the Robot Masters. Fans can expect to face eight Robot Masters in "Mega Man 11" that players can fight in no particular order.

"Mega Man 11" is slated to be released in late 2018 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The franchise will make an earlier appearance in another Capcom game, "Monster Hunter: World," that will be released in Jan. 26, 2018.