'Mega Man Legacy Collection' Nintendo Switch Release Date Set In May

Capcom Promo image for "Mega Man Legacy Collection" to be released on May 22.

One of the much-awaited Nintendo Switch games this year is the "Mega Man Legacy Collection," and recently, Capcom has confirmed the title will be released in May.

Before 2017 ended, Capcom reminded players of the 30th anniversary of one of its classic video game franchises, "Mega Man." And just like how most developers celebrate this kind of milestone, it promised to release an anniversary game available on 2017's top-selling console, the Nintendo Switch.

In a recent announcement, Capcom confirmed that both the first and second editions of "Mega Man Legacy Collection" will hit store shelves on May 22.

The upcoming video game compilation will feature at least 10 classic stages from the first to sixth original "Mega Man" games that are still styled in the classic 8-bit graphics. However, they have been re-designed with "brand-new features."

As Capcom brings back original gameplay from the early "Mega Man" titles, it also included the Robot Masters in "Mega Man Legacy Collection" to stay true to the classic-meets-modern-console theme. Beating the Robot Masters will allow players to acquire the enemies' arsenal as well.

On the other hand, "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2" will have challenges based on gameplays featured on the 7th to 10th "Mega Man" titles.

Bringing the "Mega Man" games to a more advanced console such as the Nintendo Switch will give players more options for better gaming experiences such as the ability to save their games and have access to them later on.

"With the ability to create a save state just about anywhere, you can retry tricky sections as much as you like without having to start over, or simply pick up where you left off when you're playing at home or on the go," Capcom said.

Generally, the first and second editions of "Mega Man Legacy Collection" will be sold separately for $14.99 and $19.99, respectively. However, players in North American will have the option to buy them bundled together for $39.99 with a free Mega Man 30th Anniversary cleaning cloth.