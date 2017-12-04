'Mega Man' News: Capcom Hints At Important Announcement to Celebrate Game's 30th Anniversary

Capcom via Facebook/megaman Gameplay still from "Mega Man 8"

December 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Capcom's "Mega Man" franchise, and the game publisher recently hinted at an upcoming important announcement to celebrate the milestone.

A few days ago, Capcom sent out invitations for a livestream event dedicated to an announcement related to "Mega Man's" anniversary. The invite said: "Celebrate the Blue Bomber's big 30th with us."

The livestream announcement is set to be held on Monday, Dec. 4, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST. Those interested can watch it on Capcom's official Twitch page.

Major console makers Nintendo, Sony PlayStation and Xbox also shared the news of Capcom's "Mega Man" invitation through their respective social media pages.

Capcom did not give specific details on what could be announced but just said: "You won't want to miss it." Because of the lack of information, there are already several speculations as to what the livestream event would reveal.

According to Chris Carter of Destructoid, who also received an invitation, there was a great chance that Capcom would announce an anniversary title release which he dubbed as the "Mega Man X Legacy Collection." And with Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox all helping the game publisher get the word out, the speculated "Mega Man" anniversary release is expected to have versions for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One systems.

The "Mega Man" franchise is one of the classics from Capcom, along with "Street Fighter," "Resident Evil" and several other series. Its first game, "Mega Man," was made available in December 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System.

In the franchise's original series, the titular main protagonist was pitted against his main adversary named Dr. Wily who controlled the Robot Masters that served as the boss found in the game's levels. There was no particular order in tackling the Robot Masters, and players won special weapons in every boss stage they accomplished.