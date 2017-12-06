'Mega Man X' 1 to 8 to Be Released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in Summer 2018

Capcom celebrated the 30th anniversary of the "Mega Man" series via a livestream on Monday, Dec. 4, where the company made a special announcement. All eight games of the "Mega Man X" series will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC in the summer of 2018.

The company also took to social media, via the official "Mega Man" Twitter handle, to announce the news earlier this week.

"All 8 Mega Man X games are coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC!" Capcom announced in their Twitter post on Monday, before asking followers to tune in to the "Mega Man" 30th-anniversary live stream on Twitch for more information.

However,"Mega Man" fans who tuned in weren't able to gather more information, as Polygon notes. Capcom has not yet revealed how they plan to go about re-releasing the classic series, and what form it would take.

The company could go with a bundle release that puts out the series in a single item, like the "Mega Man Legacy Collection" that Capcom released earlier in 2016. The "Mega Man Legacy Collection" series, which is composed of two parts, started with the first six games that were released in the original "Mega Man" series for the NES.

The second part, called "Mega Man Legacy Collection 2," put together a bundle of the next "Mega Man" titles, including "Mega Man 7" up to "Mega Man 10," as part of the collection.

Capcom, of course, also have the option of relaunching all eight "Mega Man X" games as separate items.

The "Mega Man X" series is 24 years old. It first rolled out in 1993 for the Super Famicom. It's a series that's seen several generations of home consoles come and go, including the first PlayStation, Sega Saturn, the GameCube and PlayStation 2.