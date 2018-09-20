Megachurch to Announce Final Verdict on Pastor Dean Curry After Firing for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

(Photo: Facebook) Dean Curry, lead pastor of Life Center Assembly of God in Tacoma, Wa., has been fired over allegations of "adultery."

Two months after firing their pastor, Dean Curry, over allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies, the Life Center Assembly of God Church in Tacoma, Washington, will deliver their final verdict at a private meeting with church members on Thursday night.

Curry, 50, who has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, was removed as leader of the Life Center Assembly of God Church in July due to accusations of physical misconduct with a former church employee. Leaders at the Assemblies of God's Northwest District Council said his dismissal was based on the "testimony of two or more witnesses."

The formal complaint filed with state and federal agencies against Curry highlights three incidents involving three women: An ongoing relationship with a married church member that turned physical; an incident involving another married church member being visited by Curry late at night, discovered by the woman's husband; and a female administrative employee who spoke of uncomfortable conversations with Curry that included comments on her appearance and discussions of his intimate relations with his wife.

A report from the News Tribune said the executive board of the megachurch has scheduled a members-only meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the church's main campus but remain tight-lipped about the agenda for the meeting.

An unidentified source from the church told the publication that the board had concluded that Curry is guilty of the allegations.

"It has been concluded by the board that Dean Curry is guilty," the source told the News Tribune. "The board has said they are shocked and horrified by what they have learned."

The Northwest Network of the Assemblies of God also told the publication on Wednesday that they recommended Curry be stripped of his minister credentials after reviewing the evidence against him.

"After a thorough investigation of the allegations, including an opportunity for Pastor Curry to defend himself, and pursuant to Article X of the Assemblies of God General Council bylaws, the NWMN recommended to the General Council of the Assemblies of God that Pastor Curry's credentials be terminated," they said in a statement.

"The General Council met and thoroughly reviewed the allegations and the evidence regarding the conduct of Pastor Curry. Pursuant to the process laid out in the General Council's bylaws, the General Council Executive Presbytery voted unanimously to terminate Pastor Dean Curry's credentials with the Assemblies of God."

The decision means Curry has permanently lost his license to minister as an Assemblies of God pastor.

Curry insisted on Wednesday, however, that he wasn't given a fair chance to defend himself.

"There was the initial interview they did with me in June or something," he told the News Tribune. "After their decision they haven't contacted me at all or responded to me. They never responded to any of my calls, so I haven't been able to appeal anything."

Prior to his firing Curry had been employed at Life Center for more than two decades, starting as a junior high pastor after graduating from Northwest University, an Assemblies of God school in nearby Kirkland. His twin brother, elderly mother and several other relatives were once reported to be a part of the congregation.

Curry said he has no immediate plans for his future and doesn't plan on attending the private meeting on Thursday. He said he still loves his church and never had a problem with the congregation he led. He could not say the same however, for denominational leaders.

"Those people, that board, have been so kind to me, so loving to me," he said of his former church.

"I can't say enough how good of friends they have been to me through all of this. I'm sad that I'm not a part of that family any more, but I'm happy for them that they're doing so good. They are wonderful people. My disappointment has been with the denomination they're affiliated with, not with that church," he ended.