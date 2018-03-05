Megalo Box Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sports anime series, “Megalo Box,” inspired by the popular 1968 manga series, “Ashita no Joe (Tomorrow’s Joe)” written by Ikki Kajiwara and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba.

A new key visual art and the first official promotional video have been released for the upcoming television original anime series, "Megalo Box." The series is based on the classic 1968 Japanese sports manga series, "Ashita no Joe (Tomorrow's Joe)" written by Asao Takamori (a.k.a. Ikki Kajiwara) and illustrated by Tetsuya Chiba.

The 70-second video, which is currently streaming on TMS Entertainment's official YouTube channel, features footage from the series' cyberpunk setting while also previewing an insert song performed by the Japanese R&B singer COMA-CHI.

YouTube/TMS Entertainment

On the other hand, the newly released key visual art shows series protagonist Junk Dog engaged in a boxing match with a silver-haired boxer named Yuuri. Yoshimasa Hosoya will be providing the voice of Junk Dog, while Hiroki Yasumoto will be taking on the role of Yuuri.

Other official cast members include Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato, Michiyo Murase as Sachio, and Hiroyuki Kinoshita as Fujimaki.

The upcoming series will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of the original manga and will also be featuring an original story. In this brand new story, a man known as Junk Dog, or JD, participates in underground fixed boxing matches in order to live. However, upon entering the ring one day, he encounters a certain person, who will make him want to take on a challenge that risks everything.

Japanese animation Studio TMS Entertainment is animating the series under the direction of You Moriyama, who is also credited for its conceptual design. Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima will both be supervising and writing the scripts, while mabanua takes care of music composition.

A manga adaptation of the anime series titled "Megalo Box – Shukumei no Souken (Megalo Box –The Twin Fist of Fate) has been launched by Chikara Sakuma in the March issue of Kodansha's "Shonen Magazine Edge" that was released on Feb. 17.

"Megalo Box" premieres on Thursday, April 5, late night at 1:28 a.m. JST on TBS. It will also start airing sometime in April on BS-TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.