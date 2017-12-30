Meghan Markle nearly became a Bond girl. Reports revealed that the former actress was in the producers' shortlist for the next James Bond movie. She was considered to star opposite Daniel Craig.

Reuters/Andy Stenning Meghan Markle, who is engaged to Prince Harry, was apparently in the shortlist for the next Bond Girl.

Producers of the 25th Bond flick were reportedly looking for a "glamourous rising star" and the former "Suits" actress fitted the bill perfectly. Markle was one of five celebrities on the list but producers dropped her name because of her relationship with Prince Harry.

"Her engagement effectively spelt an end to her acting career too so that was the final blow," a source from the studio said.

Markle, however, might not have regrets that she lost her chance to star in a Bond film. Following her engagement to Prince Harry, the actress confirmed in November that she was quitting acting. She also announced her departure from her long-running TV show on USA Network.

The former Hollywood actress, however, told BBC in an interview that she's doesn't regard quitting acting as giving up. Instead, she treats this as a transition as she officially becomes part of a royal family in May 2018. Once she becomes Prince Harry's wife, Markle will assume royal duties and oversee various charity work.

"I see it as a change. It's a new chapter," the actress said.

Markle started her acting in 2002 on the daytime drama "General Hospital." She also appeared on "Deal or No Deal," "90210," "Fringe" and "Castle" on television before landing a role in "Suits." The actress also appeared on the big screen via "Horrible Bosses."

Meanwhile, the 25th Bond film will arrive in theaters on November 2019 with Craig reprising the role of Agent 007 for a fifth time. The other actresses reportedly considered as Bond Girl include Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya") and Ilfenesh Hadera ("Baywatch").

Filming for the next Bond movie will begin in January. The studio, however, has not yet announced the cast as of press time, apart from Craig.