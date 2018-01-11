Meghan Markle Deletes Her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Accounts

Meghan Markle's personal social media presence is gone, just like that. The "Suits" alum has deleted her social media accounts before Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the wake of her engagement with Prince Harry.

Fans and followers of Markle's personal Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts won't even have her past posts to look back to as the soon-to-be royal bride drops social media altogether.

Reuters/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool Newly-engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Where pictures of her pets and her trips abroad used to be, Markle's Instagram fans are now just seeing an error message: "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," as Us Magazine notes.

Her Twitter and Facebook accounts have also disappeared in a similar fashion, a few months shortly after her engagement with her royal fiancé, Prince Harry, was officially announced.

While the former actress is now disconnected from her online fans, the Kensington Palace was kind enough to relay a message from Markle herself.

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them," a representative said.

Markle has started distancing herself from her online and social media accounts since she and Prince Harry started seriously dating. Her decision to shut down her personal blog, called "The Tig," early last year was just the start of the things she chose to give up after getting into a relationship with the British royal.

"Goodbyes are not Forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again!" she said in the Instagram account she used for her blog at the time.

With that behind her, Markle and Harry are now preparing for their wedding, a huge ceremony which will be televised at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.