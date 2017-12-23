Meghan Markle Faces Backlash After Sheer Engagement Dress Was Featured

REUTERS/Alexi Lubomirski/Pool One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Prince Harry's fiancée, "Suits" actress Meghan Markle is facing backlash after the release of the couple's engagement photos. Markle decided to go with a sheer engagement dress, which has caught the attention and of critics.

According to reports, Markle decided to go for a sheer couture gown that was designed by Ralph & Russo. The gown costs nearly $75,000 and it has subsequently sparked an outrage on social media. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace revealed that the controversial gown was purchased privately, although they did not reveal as to who purchased it or whether or not a deal was made considering that designer dresses are typically loaned to celebrities in exchange for publicity.

While some of the fans were thrilled that the couple seems to be intent on breaking the rules, others were less than impressed, citing that Markle should have worn something more conservative considering the status of her fiancée in British monarchy. Some went so far as to describe Markle as "thoughtless," and that the dress might prevent Markle from winning over the British public.

However, a report from The New York Times indicates with further analysis, it can be concluded that Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photos symbolize the changes that the couple will bring to the future. The risqué nature of the dress is more than a choice; it is a statement. Traditionalists have reported feeling nervous of Prince Harry and Markle's choices. However, Markle did receive some credit for embracing her entrance to the British life, as all the brands that were featured in the engagement photos were made by British designers.

Prince Harry and Markle has yet to release a statement on the matter. In the meantime, the wedding is still set for May 2018 as the family anticipates the new addition from Prince William and Kate Middleton.