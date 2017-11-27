Meghan Markle Is Officially Engaged to Prince Harry

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Featured in the image are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement has been announced.

The U.S. actress and the prince got engaged earlier this month, according to a statement from Clarence House — the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's official residence. They are scheduled to tie the knot next spring. Further details about the wedding have yet to be revealed.

In the statement, it was said that only the Queen and "other close members of his family" knew of the engagement. Contrary to rumors that Harry popped the question during their African getaway, the engagement reportedly "took place in London.''

The newly engaged pair is set to appear for a photo outside the Kensington Palace followed by a broadcast interview in the evening.

Rumor has it that contingency plans are already being laid out for Markle in case of a kidnapping. Since she will soon be a member of the royal family, the "Suits" star will allegedly go through a series of training scenarios in which she will play as the hostage.

"She will be tied to a chair and members of the SAS with sub-machine guns and live ammo will fight their way into the building and rescue her," a source told Express. "The training will be very realistic, pretty tough and can be very scary. Meghan will be told what to do and then given a chance to put what she has been taught into practice."

Meanwhile, a different source revealed to Us Weekly that Markle's engagement ring was co-designed by Harry himself. The jewelry was reportedly made out of diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to the British royal's late mother, Princess Diana.

As for the pair's potential wedding date, there are speculations that it could fall on June 2018. It is also believed that they are "planning a non-traditional wedding."