Meghan Markle News: Actress Reveals Wedding Dress Preferences

Reuters/Toby Melville Meghan Markle has already revealed her preferred style for a wedding dress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and the "Suits" star has previously revealed what style she prefers when it comes to wedding dresses.

Markle and the royal prince just recently announced their engagement, setting the wedding date in Spring next year. This means that Markle has to crunch a lot of wedding organizing in a short amount of time.

Although there haven't been any reports that Markle has begun working on the details of her wedding, she previously revealed the style she favors when it comes to wedding dresses.

Glamour asked Markle what her "perfect wedding dress" was, which the actress said that her "pared down and relaxed" style is carried regardless of what ensemble she's wearing.

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic," Markle explained. The actress also mentioned some of her favorite designers.

"Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs," Markle continued.

Although Markle has yet to announce who will be in charge of her wedding dress, it's possible that the designers she mentioned could offer their work to the actress since it would be an honor to be involved in a royal wedding.

Markle also revealed that her all-time favorite celebrity wedding dress is the gown Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore when she got married to John F. Kennedy Jr.

Meanwhile, Christine Ross — the editorial director of Markle's fashion blog, Meghan's Mirror — said that the star's edginess will be carried on to her wedding gown.

"I expect her wedding dress will be quite classic but modern and structural. She will pick a diplomatic brand - with a British or American choice. She will be demure with maybe a crisp satin, but definitely modern," Ross explained, BBC confirmed.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to marry in Spring 2018.