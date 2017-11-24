Meghan Markle News: Sources Claim 'Suits' Actress Has Left Her Toronto Home for Rumored London Move

REUTERS/Mark Blinch The image shows Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle.

Several sources recently claimed that "Suits" actress Meghan Markle has already left her Toronto home to prepare for her rumored move to London.

Markle has been dating British royalty Prince Harry for over a year now, and rumors started spreading in the previous months that the actress was geared to move to a new home in Kensington Palace sometime soon.

Adding fuel to the rumors, sources told Us Magazine that Markle had called movers to pick up her furniture from her Toronto apartment shortly after she wrapped up filming for the upcoming season of "Suits."

Us Magazine's source said: "Meghan has officially moved out of her Toronto apartment. Movers were seen there yesterday and today."

The insider added: "Meghan's furniture from her Toronto home will be going into storage and her personal belongings are being sent to the UK."

However, contrary to previous speculations, Us Magazine's source claimed that Markle was taking the move slowly and could fully settle in London by early December. The report added that Markle would be living with Prince Harry "in his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage."

Members of the British royal family are some of the most followed and photographed people in the world, so there is no wonder that the paparazzi has gone on a frenzy watching Markle's every move, especially when the rumors that she was dating Prince Harry started spreading in 2016.

However, the tabloid coverage turned into more of a burden when it came to protecting Markle and her family's privacy. This forced Prince Harry to make an unprecedented move where he issued an official Kensington Palace statement that asked members of the press to respect Markle and condemned "sexist and racial" comments against the actress.

In the statement, the Palace officials referred to Markle as Prince Harry's girlfriend and called out media for subjecting the actress to "a wave of abuse and harassment."