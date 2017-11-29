Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement: How Their Relationship Differs from Kate Middleton, Prince William

Royal watchers have been fixated on the real-life fairytale romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton (Princess Catherine) for years. The spotlight, however, shines brightly these days for Prince William's brother Prince Harry and "Suits" actress Meghan Markle following the confirmation of their engagement. It's highlighting a few markers that show the big differences between the two relationships.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Prince William and Princess Catherine had a long distance romance during their dating years. This, however, placed a strain on their relationship and they briefly broke up in 2007.

Prince Harry and Markle, on the other hand, spent their first year of dating across two continents. Their long-distance love affair, however, made their relationship stronger and gave the prince more resolve to finally keep and convince Markle to build their life together in London. In Markle's own words, they made their long-distance relationship work.

Prince William and Princess Catherine never hold hands in public. According to royal experts, the second in line to the throne and his wife uphold a royal decorum that Queen Elizabeth established about public displays of affection. They don't have to show their affection in public since it's enough that people know they've been married for years.

The rule, however, is unofficial and Prince Harry doesn't seem to be a big fan. He's been photographed holding Markle's hands and giving her a kiss in public in more than one instance.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have been performing several royal duties together since their marriage in 2011. They have been pulling full-time work for the Crown since this fall and sometimes go to events on behalf of the Queen.

Prince Harry and Markle, on the other hand, don't have many royal obligations at this point in their relationship but that will expectedly change once they are married. To prepare, Markle quit her obligations at the United Nations as she will soon become a member of the Royal Foundation.