Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement Rumors: 'Suits' Star Strolls Around Chelsea in London, Intensifies Wedding Buzz

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Featured in the image are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle has been spotted strolling and Christmas shopping around Chelsea neighborhood in London.

According to ABC News, the star has now joined his boyfriend Prince Harry in his two-bedroom home at Nottingham Cottage and will move there full-time since she has already wrapped her stint in USA Network legal drama "Suits,"

Markle is reportedly leaving the series, where she starred as the main character Rachel Zane since its inception, and will focus all her time working as a philanthropist with an office for her organization being set up in the city.

The actress has been filming in Toronto for "Suits" in the past months and so she had to fly to London every now and then to be able to spend time with Prince Harry. Moving there for good will definitely solve that problem.

People points out that before Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in 2011, they first lived together at St. Andrews University and then at a private farmhouse in North Wales. This has many believing that Prince Harry and Markle might be taking a similar journey, which means that they, too, could be exchanging vows soon.

Markle's move to London ahead of the holidays has many convinced that they are taking their relationship to the next level. For weeks now, the couple has been plagued with rumors about their supposed engagement.

Some media outlets say that Prince Harry already popped the question to Markle with Us Weekly claiming they will tie the knot this summer. An engagement ring is still nowhere to be seen though.

The two, who made their first appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games back in September, are expected to spend the Thanksgiving holiday together.

Prince Harry and Markle's relationship has become deeper behind the scenes with reports saying that they already won over each other's families.