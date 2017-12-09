(Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville) Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have their schedule packed after their highly anticipated wedding in May.

One of their first stops as newlyweds is the land down under. The two will grace the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia in October next year. It was during this event this year where the pair made their first public appearance as a couple.

Markle and Prince Harry's first official outing as an engaged couple was during World AIDS Day last week in Nottingham, England, where they were welcomed and greeted by a happy and excited crowd.

As the wedding day approaches, Markle is reportedly undergoing "princess training." She is taking lessons on royal etiquette to prepare for her life in the palace.

Also, in preparation for more royal outings that she will be making leading up to the wedding and after, the actress and humanitarian has hired the former bodyguard of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, per The Sun.

According to the site, British martial arts expert Matt Fiddes will accompany her during her travels and will also help her train and get in shape before she exchanges vows with Prince Harry in their big day, which will be televised.

According to a source that spoke to the publication:

Meghan will be trained in many different areas, including what public places she should avoid, what she should do if she was ever approached and attacked in public and how to release herself from a situation like that.

While the "Suits" star will be in Los Angeles to spend the holidays with her family, she has been staying with Prince Harry at the Nottingham Cottage, which will also be their home when they become husband and wife.

By royal standards, the two-bedroom home which is where Prince Harry proposed to Markle, is deemed small at only 1,300-square feet. Former police protection officer Ken Wharfe tells People of the couple's humble abode: