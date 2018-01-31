Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Break Another Wedding Protocol

Reuters/Eddie Keogh Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan their upcoming royal wedding.

Another royal protocol might be broken in the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A report from Sunday Times revealed that the American actress is planning to deliver her own speech at their wedding reception on May 19 to thank her fiancé and his family for their support if her father Thomas Markle will not attend their wedding and speak in front of their guests.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source reportedly told the British newspaper. The source also added that the 33-year-old prince thinks that it is a good idea.

The speech will not be the only thing that the 36-year-old bride-to-be will do for her wedding. Previous reports claimed that she is very hands-on with the preparation, and she is involved in all the details of the wedding even if the events team from the Buckingham Palace is already working on it.

"With the wedding, they both want to do things their way," a source who claimed to be close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly. "While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do."

Other unconventional touches that Markle and the Prince will incorporate in the upcoming royal wedding will be the changes in the bridal party. Instead of having a chief bridesmaid, the "Suits" star will have a maid of honor. She will also be walked by her mother Doria Raglan down the aisle instead of her father. "I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," the source also said.

More details about the upcoming royal wedding will be announced as the date draws nearer.