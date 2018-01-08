Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Hold Wedding Party at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become wife and husband in May 2018.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already have plans in place for their wedding, but it seems they can't get anything they want.

The soon-to-be husband and wife have been denied their chosen wedding reception venue, according to reports. They are allegedly eyeing for the stunning Frogmore House because of its significance on their relationship.

The actress and her fiancé have spent a lot of memorable moments in the historic building, which also served as a backdrop for their engagement photos. However, they were denied the chance to celebrate their wedding party at the exclusive venue in favor of the more practical alternative: the St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle — a bigger venue that could accommodate more guests compared with the Frogmore House.

Markle and Harry surprised fans last year when they announced their engagement. To express gratitude to all their fans and well-wishers, the pair posted Thank You notes through the Kensington Palace. Photos of the cards from Markle and Harry are now making the rounds online.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding," reads the note from the Palace. "It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Just like any ordinary wedding, Markle's upcoming union with Harry is not without any drama. Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., recently got in a drunken brawl with his fiancée, Darlene Blount. Their violent encounter landed Blount in jail.

Thomas Jr. said aside from their personal issues, suddenly being in the public eye in the wake of his sister's engagement to Harry made their problems worse.

Prince Harry and Markle are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.