Meghan Markle, Prince Harry TV Movie In Development on Lifetime

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's fairytale romance will finally become a television special. Lifetime announced it's developing "Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story."

REUTERS/Toby Melville Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story will get a TV treatment via Lifetime.

The film will explore the courtship between the "Suits" actress and Princess Diana's second son with Prince Charles. Lifetime programming head Liz Gately confirmed the project during a panel for the Television Critics Association.

"Harry & Meghan" is in the casting stages and Lifetime has not yet set its air date. The network tapped Menhaj Huda as the director.

The romantic movie based in real life comes after the network also did a TV treatment covering Prince Harry's brother, Prince William's romance with Kate Middleton, who married in 2011. That same year, Lifetime aired the TV movie "William & Kate." It starred Nico Evers-Swindell ("Grimm") as Prince William and Camilla Luddington ("Grey's Anatomy) as Middleton.

Markle and Prince Harry met in July 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. The couple will marry at the St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The Lord Chamberlain's Office will help the couple map out their seating plan in a chapel that can accommodate 800 guests. Royal experts also expect that the wedding invitations might be distributed in mid-March to the couple's friends and families, as well as foreign royals and politicians.

Prince Harry's colleagues in the Army will also be in the wedding. There are also speculations that Prince William will be his best man, while the children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will walk as pageboy and bridesmaid. Middleton, on the other hand, won't likely be part of the wedding entourage.

Reports also claim that Markle's mom, instead of her dad, will walk her down the aisle, thus breaking away from royal traditions. The wedding, however, will keep a traditional motif of white and classic but at the same time reflect the couple's personalities.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will bless the union between Markle and Prince Harry.