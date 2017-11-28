Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding: How the Prince Popped the Question

(Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville) Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle secretly got engaged earlier this month. Now, the couple has revealed how it all went down.

In an interview with BBC, the "Suits" actress shared that Prince Harry popped the question at their home during a "standard typical night."

Just a cosy night, it was — what we were doing, just roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee.

Prince Harry went on to say that Markle instantly had an answer:

She didn't even let me finish. She said, "Can I say yes?" Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like "Can I give you the ring?" It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us.

Shortly after the announcement made by Prince Harry's father Prince Charles through his office at Clarence House, the newly engaged couple appeared in front of the media where he gushed about how he knew she was the one "the very first time we met."

Prince Harry informed The Queen and other close members of his family, who are delighted about the news, and also sought for the blessing of Markle's parents.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

The engagement ring the prince gave to Markle was designed by him. It has a gold band and a diamond from Botswana, which is a special place for them as it was there they got to know more about each other.

He also added a pair of smaller outer diamonds from the personal collection of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales as a way for them to feel "that she's with us on this crazy journey."

Prince Harry believes that if his mother was here, she and his fiancée will be "thick as thieves, without question":

I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends with Meghan. I'm sure she's with us, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else.

Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will take place in spring next year. The couple will then live at the Nottingham Cottage at the Kensington Palace.