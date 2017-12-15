Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding: Prince George, Princess Charlotte Joining Bride Down the Aisle

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, are expected to have big roles at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May. The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the bride when she walks down the aisle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Markle has met and spent plenty of time with the royal children before she got engaged to their uncle. Insiders said that she's taken with the kids. Royal expert Grant Harold stated that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will likely stand as pageboy and bridesmaids at her wedding.

Another royal expert said that Markle and Prince Harry's wedding will be a family event. Thus, families will be involved in the entourage.

"George and Charlotte are Harry's only niece and nephew, so it would be a real shocker if they were not included," Marlene Koenig said via Bazaar. "In Britain, the bride goes down the aisle first, followed by attendants or bridesmaids and page boys holding the train."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have had experience being a pageboy and a bridesmaid. They were part of their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May this year.

The young prince might wear a military-themed outfit for his uncle's wedding. Prince Harry was a serviceman for 10 years and retired from the army as a lieutenant with The Household Cavalry.

Meanwhile, since dating Prince Harry, Markle became the most-searched woman on Google for the second year in a row. The site released its Year in Search 2017 data to show what was trending globally and Markle landed second on the People category after disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer.

The "Suits" actress is also the most searched name in the Actor category globally. She is also the top trending subject in the United Kingdom searches.

Markle and Prince Harry sparked dating rumors in October 2016 but they have been seeing each other on the downlow since July of that same year. In November, Kensington Palace issued an official statement referring to Markle as Harry's girlfriend. They made their first public appearance as a couple last September and Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Canada.