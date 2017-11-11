Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding Rumors: Couple's Big Day Will Be 'Unique' and 'Mind-Blowing'?

(Photo: Reuters/Mark Blinch) Featured in the image are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Invictus Games.

Rumors surrounding the purported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding continue to find their way online even sans the actual announcement about the former popping the question.

However, "Prince Harry: The Inside Story" author Duncan Larcombe believes that fans can expect the couple to exchange vows in a "unique and mind-blowing wedding."

Larcombe, who also served as the royal editor for The Sun, had this to say about what Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will look like:

There are a lot of unanswered questions about where and when the wedding will take place, how big it will be and who will be invited. It's going to be a dramatic lead-up to a unique and mind-blowing wedding.

Interestingly, the publication believes that Prince Harry wants to keep the big day "low-key" than the wedding his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton had.

Markle, on the other hand, is apparently the one who has control over who gets to attend and is getting an assist from a wedding planner to put together the event.

Of course, fans are advised to take this with a grain of salt as there has not been any confirmation yet about the two getting engaged, let alone wedding planning.

Although Prince Harry's and Markle's names are being dragged to wedding rumors, the former knows better than to respond to them. However, he apparently isn't shy about talking about the "Suits" actress.

According to Hello Magazine, when asked by bomb disposal expert Matt Weston during Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance in London about where Markle is, he joked that he just can't bring her to every public engagements he has because "can't hide her anywhere."

This is the first time the prince talked about his girlfriend. A few weeks ago, it was Markle who spoke about their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating for a year now, but only made their first public appearance as a couple at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games last September.