Meghan Markle Promises To 'Shine Light' On Women's Rights

Meghan Markle is clear on her priorities after the most anticipated Royal Wedding which will be held this May 19.

The former actress said at the Make a Difference Together forum in London on Wednesday that she believed that all women have voices and that it is important for them to "feel empowered to use it." Markle also brought up the Me Too and the Time's Up campaigns, which are both geared towards empowering women and ending sexual harassment.

"There is no better time to really shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them – men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference," Markle said.

The bride-to-be promised that she would start to fully commit to her causes after being officially wed to Prince Harry of Wales.

"I guess we wait a couple of months and then we can hit the ground running," the 36-year-old said, referring to the wedding. Prince Harry affirmed that the wedding planning was taking up most of their time at the moment.

But, even with the wedding planning going on, Markle had revealed that she was working "behind the scenes."

Markle is now working with The Royal Foundation, which was founded in September 2009 to help forward the charities of Prince William and Prince Harry. Kate Middleton also joined in as a patron of the foundation after her marriage with Prince William in 2012.

Upon Markle's marriage to Prince Harry, the foundation will be renamed "The Royal Foundation Of The Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge And The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex."

The Royal Foundation currently has 14 projects, according to its website. The projects tackle various societal problems including cyberbullying, mental health challenges, youth violence, crimes against wildlife, and lack of education.

Prince Harry has expressed his excitement to work with his future wife. Prince William is also looking forward to having another person working with them.

"We are delighted to welcome Meghan to the Foundation," the charity said in a statement obtained by CNN. "She has always shown great drive and compassion for making a difference in the world, and we are excited to embark on important projects together."