Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mom to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle is breaking royal traditions in her upcoming wedding. She wants her mom, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry at the St. George's Chapel on May 18.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay Prince Harry spent time with Meghan Markle's mom quite a few times before they got engaged.

While it's tradition for fathers to walk brides on their wedding day, Markle would rather have her mom than her dad, Thomas Markle, by her side, according to reports. Apparently, the former "Suits" star has a closer relationship with her mother than her father.

Ragland divorced from Markle's dad when the actress was just a 6-year-old child. She works as a clinical therapist and yoga instructor in Los Angeles. Her daughter describes her as a "free spirit."

Markle's mom was also present at Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Toronto last October. Prince Harry might have asked Ragland's permission to marry her daughter during that time.

Meanwhile, the prince has yet to spend some time with Markle's dad in person. The patriarch, however, already spoke with Prince Harry on the phone.

Markle's father, who is based in Mexico, told a local newspaper in December that he would like to give away his daughter on her wedding day. It's unclear, however, if he's aware of the actress' personal wishes.

"The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises," a source said. "Don't expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day."

Aside from this slight change, Markle also reportedly picked a Maid of Honor instead of a bridesmaid. It might be her best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their engagement on Nov. 27 and announced their wedding date a few weeks later. The couple has been dating for a year and a half before they decided on this serious commitment. Queen Elizabeth already welcomed Markle into the family with open arms even as she has yet to marry her grandson.