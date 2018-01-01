Meghan Markle 'Sad' Over Her Half-Sister's Plan To Cash In On Her Relationship With Prince Harry

Reuters/Hannah McKay Engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Despite the happy news regarding her engagement, Meghan Markle is reportedly sad that her half-sister is planning to make money out of her upcoming wedding with Prince Harry.

A royal insider reportedly told HollywoodLife that the 36-year-old actress is very downhearted after finding out that her half-sister Samantha Grant is planning to write a book about her. However, the source claimed the both Markle and the British prince opted not to retort to any of Samantha's statements about her.

"Meghan is really sad that her half-sister is trying to cash in on her relationship with Harry, but she realizes that it was fairly inevitable," the royal insider stated. "Samantha has been telling people that her upcoming memoir is going to contain 'explosive' information about Meghan, that will 'shock' the royal family to the core — which is utter nonsense."

The source also claimed that Grant cannot divulge any explosive secret about the soon-to-be princess, since Markle has nothing to hide. She was reportedly very transparent about everything about her, which means that Samantha has to make up stories in order to sell her book.

But Markle's family drama does not end with Grant. In an interview with Daily Mail, the former "Suits" star's brother Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly said that their father Thomas was deeply hurt when Prince Harry said in an interview with BBC that the British royal family could be considered as "the family she never had."

According to Thomas Jr., she was actually close to her family even if they live in different places. They also make it a point to see each other during important events. That is why their 73-year-old father was extremely hurt due to the prince's statements. "He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot in May 2018.