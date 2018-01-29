Meghan Markle to Break Another Royal Wedding Tradition? Couple's Matchmaker Revealed

Reuters/Toby Melville Meghan Markle will break another royal wedding tradition.

Meghan Markle is set to break another wedding tradition of the Royal Family, but in a good way. Meanwhile, the matchmaker of Prince Harry and Meghan was revealed to be no other than Violet von Westenholz.

The "Suits" star has brought a positive change to the Royal Family by breaking the norms in entering a marriage, and she is set to break another wedding tradition with good intentions. The Times reports that Megahan will be delivering a speech right after the wedding ceremony on May 19.

Traditionally in Britain, the persons who deliver speeches at a wedding are the groom, the bride's father, and the best man. There are times that the bride says a few words, but it seldom happens, and when it does, it is often spontaneous.

For the upcoming royal wedding, Meghan will deliver a speech that will pay tribute to her husband-to-be, as well as give thanks to the Queen and her family. Meghan will also offer her appreciation to those who supported their relationship from the start.

A source shared, "She wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them. Harry thinks it's a great idea," Business Insider confirmed.

Meanwhile, E! News confirmed that the person responsible for bringing Prince Harry and Meghan together is the prince's childhood friend, Violet von Westenholz. She was one of Prince Harry's trusted friends when it came to his love life.

According to von Westenholz, Harry was "ready to meet someone" but he had a hard time finding "the right person." When von Westenholz met Meghan, she knew that the former actress was someone she could refer to the Prince as "the perfect girl for him."

She then set up the Prince and Meghan on a blind date, with the two of them not knowing anything about each other. The date was a hit, and the rest led to Prince Harry and Meghan tying the knot.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Markle is set on May 19.