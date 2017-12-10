Meghan Markle to Celebrate Christmas With the Royal Family

Reuters/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle will experience for the first time how the royal family celebrates Christmas, as she and fiancé Prince Harry will reportedly spend the holidays with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince William and Middleton will host the Christmas celebration in their country home in England.

A source has revealed that the newly-engaged couple will first celebrate Christmas Eve at the Sandringham House of Queen Elizabeth before heading to the Anmer Hall home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk, England. Prince Harry and Markle will reportedly be Prince William and Middleton's guests and travel with them during the holidays.

The two couples will have traditional English breakfast on Christmas Day and attend a church service at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, where they will enjoy two roast turkeys for lunch. Another turkey will reportedly be prepared for the children of Prince William and Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. At 3 p.m., they will all listen to a taped Christmas speech of Queen Elizabeth, where she will express her well-wishes for Prince Harry and Markle.

On Dec. 26, Boxing Day, Markle will skip the festivities to stay home with Middleton, who is expecting her third child in April 2018. According to the source, Markle has grown close to her soon-to-be sister-in-law after spending some time together. "They've developed a friendship, and Meghan can turn to Kate for advice," revealed the source.

Just recently, Markle praised Prince William and Middleton for their "fantastic support" of their relationship. Middleton also said in an interview following Markle and Prince Harry's engagement announcement that she's excited for their marriage. "William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such an exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment," she said.

Prince Harry and the "Suits" alum will tie the knot in May 2018.